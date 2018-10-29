After Meghalaya's First Swine Flu Death In 2018, Public Warning Issued

Hospitals in Meghalaya have been directed to take preventive measures in wake of the death. (File)

Health authorities in Meghalaya today have sounded an alert for swine flu after one of the two patients who had tested positive for H1N1 virus died in a private hospital in Shillong, a senior minister said.

This is the first swine flu death in the state in 2018. Swine flu had claimed its first victim in Meghalaya in 2009, health officials said today.

The 57-year-old woman, who was admitted to Nazareth Hospital on October 19, with symptoms of fever, cough, weakness and respiratory distress died yesterday, Dr Himjyoti Das told news agency PTI.

The woman had gone to Pune to attend a family function and on her return, her swap samples had tested positive for the H1N1 virus, Dr Das said.

Taking into consideration the seriousness of the matter, state Health Minister AL Hek told news agency PTI, "An alert has been sounded across the state to monitor the situation and hospitals have been directed to take preventive measures and ensure that proper treatment is made available to patients."

The Airport Authority of India officials in Guwahati International Airport and Shillong airport here have also been asked to take precautionary measures.

Another woman had tested positive for swine flu in Shillong and admitted to a hospital on October 24.

The 27-year-old woman and her mother, hailing from Mumbai, had come to Shillong to attend a church convention.

Her condition has improved and she is now out of the ICU, Dr Das said.

Swine flu is an infectious flu-like respiratory disease which infects the wind pipe of a person resulting in nasal secretions, cough, decreased appetite and restlessness.