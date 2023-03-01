Delhi May Get 2 New Ministers As Manish Sisodia, S Jain Resign: Sources

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, who held charge of as many as 18 departments, and Health Minister Jain stepped down last evening. The resignations came hours after Supreme Court refused relief to Mr Sisodia and asked him to challenge his arrest in the liquor policy case in Delhi High Court.

The BJP had been questioning why the two ministers continue to hold cabinet berths despite being arrested in corruption cases.

The AAP yesterday stressed that the resignations were not an acceptance of guilt and described it as an "administrative step".

For now, the departments handled by Mr Sisodia and Mr Jain have been distrubuted among their five colleagues in the cabinet.

Mr Sisodia, who was arrested on Sunday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy case, said he could be in jail for "7-8 months".

"I am stepping away till the charges against me are proven false," he wrote in his resignation.

"There are likely to be more cases against me... God knows these allegations are false," he said and stressed that he has been charged with corruption despite working honestly for the past eight years.

Mr Jain has been in jail since in arrest in May last in a money laundering case.

The Constitution provides for a maximum of seven ministers for Delhi -- 10 per cent of the total number of 70 Assembly seats.