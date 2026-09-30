After LPU Protests, Police Step Up Campus Outreach In Amritsar, Ludhiana

Days after student protests at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara and Chitkara University in Rajpura put campus security and student grievances in focus, Punjab Police has stepped up outreach to educational institutions, with senior officers in Amritsar and Ludhiana holding direct interactions with students.

In Amritsar, Commissionerate Police officers fanned out across several colleges and universities on Tuesday, meeting students and staff to discuss safety concerns, drug abuse, traffic rules and emergency assistance. The outreach was conducted on the directions of Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill.

Senior officers interacted with students at institutions including Guru Nanak Dev University, Khalsa University, Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, BBK DAV College for Women, Saroop Rani Government College for Women, Shahzada Nand College, Hindu College, DAV College and Mai Bhago College.

Students were encouraged to raise security concerns directly with police officers and were briefed on how to contact the police in case of an emergency or complaint. Officers also highlighted the 112 emergency helpline and shared contact details of relevant police stations, PCR and control room officials.

The Amritsar police also urged students to stay away from drugs, report suspicious activities and avoid circulating unverified information or rumours.

In Ludhiana Rural, senior police officers held a separate interaction with students at CT University, focusing on security arrangements and issues related to student safety.

The parallel outreach in the two districts comes against the backdrop of recent student protests at LPU in Phagwara and Chitkara University in Rajpura, bringing renewed attention to how police and educational institutions respond to student concerns.

The interactions mark an effort by the police to maintain direct communication with students and university administrations, while encouraging students to approach law enforcement directly with security-related concerns.