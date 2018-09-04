After Kidnapping Fiasco, Jammu and Kashmir Top Cop In Trouble: 10 Points
Three policemen and eight relatives of policemen were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir last Thursday. They were set free hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police quietly released around a dozen family members of terrorists.
Sources say VK Singh, SN Sahay and Dilbhagh Singh are being considered as a replacement for SP Vaid
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir's top police officer seems set to lose his job over the recent tit-for-tat kidnapping fiasco, when a terrorist's father was released in exchange for the freedom of kidnapped family members of policemen. Sources say the home ministry has asked new Governor Satyapal Malik to look for a replacement for state police chief Shesh Paul Vaid. Almost a dozen policemen and their family members were kidnapped last week and released when the police set free terror group Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riaz Naikoo's father.
Here are 10 points on this big story:
The governor has also been asked to look for a new Additional Director General of Police, CID (Criminal Investigation Department) to replace Abdul Gani Mir, say sources.
Among those released by the police was Asadullah Naikoo, the father of Reyaz Naikoo, a "commander" of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. Asadullah Naikoo was arrested after four policemen were killed in a major terror attack the day before. Two houses of terrorists were also set on fire.
In retaliation, terrorists stormed the homes of policemen and kidnapped 11 of their relatives in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts late Thursday evening.
In a tweet, Reyaz Naikoo praised his men for the kidnappings and threatened to avenge the arrest of terrorists "eye for an eye".
The home ministry, say sources, believes that the police failed to comprehend the fallout of the kidnappings. The release of terrorists is believed to have demoralised the rank and file in the state's police.
Sources say three candidates are being considered for replacing SP Vaid - VK Singh, SN Sahay and Dilbhagh Singh.
The central government wants the change at the top in place before the state votes in local body polls later this year. The municipal elections are slated be held in four phases from October 1 to October 5, and the Panchayat polls will take place in eight phases from November 8 to December 4.
Mr Vaid, a 1986 batch police officer, took over as state police chief in January 2017.