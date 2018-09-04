After Kidnapping Fiasco, Jammu and Kashmir Top Cop In Trouble: 10 Points

Sources say VK Singh, SN Sahay and Dilbhagh Singh are being considered as a replacement for SP Vaid

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir's top police officer seems set to lose his job over the recent tit-for-tat kidnapping fiasco, when a terrorist's father was released in exchange for the freedom of kidnapped family members of policemen. Sources say the home ministry has asked new Governor Satyapal Malik to look for a replacement for state police chief Shesh Paul Vaid. Almost a dozen policemen and their family members were kidnapped last week and released when the police set free terror group Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riaz Naikoo's father.