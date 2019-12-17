After Jamia Clashes, Delhi Cops Claim To Find Bullet Cartridge In Locality

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the clashes at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The Delhi Police today said that while they did not fire at protesters at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, an empty cartridge that's unlike anything used by them was recovered from a residential colony in the area.

"The cartridge was recovered from a residential area in Jamia Millia, and it is not of a bore belonging to the Delhi Police. We are probing the matter," a senior official with the Union Home Ministry told NDTV.

According to police, three people were admitted to the Safdarjung and Holy Family hospitals in an injured condition after an agitation against the amended Citizenship Act escalated into a full-blown clash. While one of the students was discharged after doctors ruled out bullet wounds, the injuries of the other two are still being examined.

"We want to clarify that the Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on Jamia protesters. However, a probe has been launched into an empty cartridge found at the spot," the official said.

None of the 10 people arrested in connection with the violent clashes at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday were students. Sources in the home ministry have said that the police are tracking more "anti-social elements" who took advantage of protests against the amended law to spread violence.

The Delhi Police's denial comes amid questions regarding their alleged use of firearms after the medical superintendent of a government-run hospital told NDTV that two patients were admitted with gunshot wounds. "There was no firing, no casualties in the Jamia violence," MS Randhawa, Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police, told reporters at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Devesh Srivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police, made a similar claim. "We have not shot anyone and we do not have rubber bullets," said Joint Commissioner of Police Devesh Srivastava, even as other officers said it was possible that students could have been hit by splinters from tear gas shells.

