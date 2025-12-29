After Jagannath Temple, Mamata Banerjee's Next Project Durga Angan, BJP Fumes

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced today that Salt Lake, near Kolkata, will host the world's largest Durga Angan -- a gesture to highlight the UNESCO's "cultural heritage" tag for Durga Puja. The opulent 4.5-acre premises she is planning -- coming on the heels of the Puri Jagannath temple replica in Digha -- has drawn barbs from the BJP, which accused the state government of "appeasement politics" again.

At the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Durga Angan in New Town today, Banerjee said the Durga Angan will be able to accommodate one lakh visitors a day, and expressed hope that it would catapult Bengal from the second to the first spot in the country in terms of tourism.

"Durga Puja was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. At the Durga Angan, the culture and spirituality of Bengal will come together. For millions of tourists, it will represent the culture, tradition, and spirit of unity of Bengal," she said.

The plans for the premises include an extensive green area with 300 trees and 1,000 flowering plants and a 20-ft-wide road for horses. The structure will have 1,008 pillars, a 54-metre sanctum sanctorum, 108 idols of various deities and 64 statues of lions.

"Along with the main temple, a singha dwar, a pradakshin path, and a pavitra kund will be built. Temples dedicated to Shiva, Ganesha, Kartik, Saraswati, and Lakshmi will also be constructed. A kitchen for preparing prasad will be built, along with a cultural museum," she said.

"In 2025, West Bengal was in second place in terms of receiving foreign tourists. In 2026, we will be number one. When the Durga Angan grows into a religio-cultural hub, it will boost local industries and tourism and, in turn, increase employment," she said, citing the growing economy around the Jagannath temple in Digha.

With the approaching state elections, the plans have irked the BJP, which said the Chief Minister has shifted the site from the one originally proposed because of protests from the minority community.

A group of Muslim residents had protested the original site in New Town, claiming that the land was acquired from Muslims and continued to be "Muslim-origin land", the BJP's Amit Malviya said in a statement.

Following the protests, the Chief Minister had "panicked and abruptly halted work," despite contracts having already been awarded to "Trinamool Congress-linked contractors" under what he described as "familiar cash-back arrangements".

"After making a spectacle of the Messi event, Mamata Banerjee has now turned her gaze to defiling the sanctity of Maa Durga. Her so-called Durga Angan project is steeped in appeasement and fakery, the very hallmarks of her politics. It mocks the faith and beliefs of Bengali Hindus, reducing devotion to a cynical exercise in vote-bank management," claimed Malviya, who is also the BJP in-charge for Bengal.

Banerjee, though, remained unruffled. "Many people blame me for appeasement politics," she said. "I am a true secularist. I believe in the peaceful coexistence of all religions. You can't show me a religion whose celebrations I don't attend. I cover my head when I visit Gurudwaras. Why do you complain when I attend Rozas? Every religion has its cultural practices. How can I disregard any of them?" she added.

She also declared that the Puri temple and the Durga Angan are not the only projects the state has undertaken.

"First, we built the skywalk in Dakshineswar. Rs 100 crore was given for development. We also built the light and sound system there. We have built the skywalk in Kalighat. We have beautified the Kapil Muni ashram in Gangasagar. The entire cost of the Gangasagar mela is borne by us. Nobody gives a penny," she said.

When Swami Vivekananda's home on Shimla Street was about to be handed over to promoters, she took over and handed it to the Vivekananda Trust, she said.

"I also convinced the GTA to hand over the house where Sister Nivedita passed away to the Ramakrishna Mission... People couldn't go past Maa'er Bari (the house of Sarada Devi, the wife of Sri Ramakrishna)... Now, people can easily access the area, as we have cleaned the space and provided homes under Banglar Bari to the poor in the area. Everyone is happy," she added.