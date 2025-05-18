After Himanta Sarma's "ISI Invite" Charge, Gaurav Gogoi's "Worse Than B-Grade Film" Retort

The war of words between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi escalated today after Mr Sarma said the government has evidence of the Congress leader's visit to Pakistan on an invitation from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Mr Gogoi shot back, saying Mr Sarma has made many baseless remarks about him ever since he joined politics 13 years ago and 99 per cent of what the chief minister has been saying is "nonsense".

Mr Sarma has been attacking Mr Gogoi over his wife's alleged connection with the ISI. Mr Sarma had alleged the Congress MP's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan.

"Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on an invitation of the ISI. For the first time, I am saying this. We have documents of the same. He did not go for tourism purposes. He went there definitely for training," the chief minister alleged, adding "every proof will be presented before the public by September 10" after proper verification.

Mr Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, went to Pakistan on a direct invitation of the neighbouring country's government and "it was dangerous", Mr Sarma said.

"... He was (working) closely with the Pakistan establishment. When does the Home Department send an invitation? It is only to impart training. Otherwise, why would ISI invite him? An invitation from the foreign affairs (department) or any university is altogether a different thing. This was not from the foreign affairs or cultural department. He went there on a direct invitation from the home department of Pakistan," Mr Sarma added.

I reiterate, with full authority and responsibility as the Chief Minister of Assam, that Shri Gaurab Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Assam, visited Pakistan at the invitation of the Ministry of Interior of the Government of Pakistan. He spent several days there. We are enquiring... — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 18, 2025

The chief minister had also requested the Centre not to select Mr Gogoi from the Congress's list of recommended names for the all-party delegation that will go to other countries to brief them on Operation Sindoor.

Mr Sarma said three MPs from the northeast are included in the delegations.

"One from Nagaland and two from Assam are there. We are immensely proud and we feel our three MPs will be able to contribute meaningfully in presenting India's case on the global platform," he said.

"Nonsense," Says Gaurav Gogoi

Calling Mr Sarma's allegations "nonsense", the Congress MP in a swipe at the chief minister raised concern over his health.

"I am worried about the health of the chief minister of Assam. For some reason, best known to him, I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd," Mr Gogoi said.

In another dig at Mr Sarma, the Congress leader pointed out that when something bothers a person at home, it reflects in the person's mental state.

"We will ensure that after 2026 he gets some rest. The script that the chief minister is following is worse than a B-grade film," he said, adding Mr Sarma has been lying countless times to cover up more lies.

99% of what the Chief Minister has been saying is nonsense.



He should put out the facts in public domain and stop hiding behind an imaginary September deadline.



I doubt if even in September the Chief Minister can put out any concrete facts.



I remember how during the Bharat... — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) May 18, 2025

"He is not giving out any facts and simply behaving like an IT cell troll. A chief minister should not be a troll. If he has any facts supporting his most recent allegation he should put it out in the public domain," Mr Gogoi said. "The farce cannot be hidden for too long; 99 per cent of what the chief minister has been saying is nonsense."