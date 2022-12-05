After Gujarat Vote, PM Modi Opens BJP's Two-Day Poll Strategy Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after casting his vote in Gujarat, rushed back to Delhi to hold a two-day strategy session for the next round of elections. A string of state elections are due in 2023, before the grand finale -- the general elections in 2024 -- in which the BJP will seek a third straight term in power at the Centre. The other crucial agenda appears a "Sneh Milan campaign", which the BJP is planning.

The campaign is meant to "culturally connect" one part of the country with the other, PM Modi had told the participating leaders.

Senior party leader Raman Singh said the session -- attended by the party's office bearers, big and small -- has a long list to tick off.

Besides the elections, the leaders plan to discuss the G-20, which India is currently presiding, the economy and multiple cultural issues.

"All issues will be discussed in this meeting, including upcoming elections," Raman Singh told reporters after PM Modi inaugurated the two-day session. Under the head of elections, the meet will discuss booth empowerment, Mr Singh said.

"The topic of G20 is a matter of pride for Indians. G20 meeting is inspiring for all Indians. 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' (One India, best India) was discussed," he said. The BJP, he said, is planning an extensive countrywide campaign to spread awareness about the G-20.

The Prime Minister also discussed the issue of border villages.