After Delhi Stampede, Railways' 3-Point Plan To Avert Recurrence

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Railways will implement 3 important steps after the New Delhi Railway Station stampede to help avert such incidents in future. Eighteen people had died in Saturday night's stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. Many more were injured, some of whom are still under treatment.

1. Holding Area

The Minister said holding areas will be created at 60 of the busiest railway stations in the country.

A holding area is the place where passengers would be seated when they come to the station to catch a train. When the train arrives, he would be allowed to proceed to the platform so that there is no overcrowding on the platform and no accident of any kind.

The minister said the holding area made in Delhi during Chhath Puja was successful. A similar holding area has also been made in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh.

The Railways has named some of the stations where this holding area will be made: The list includes New Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar Station, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mughalsarai, Kanpur, Jhansi, Patna, Darbhanga, Ara, Mumbai, Surat, Sonpur, Bangalore, Howrah and Malda.

2. Awareness & Feedback Campaign

Railways will run an awareness campaign about the need to keep the stairways of the railway station free. Many a time, passengers sit on the stairs, which narrows the space for those going up or down. By reducing the crowd on the stairs, incidents like stampede can be averted.

The Railway Ministry is also going to run a special campaign for six months. Passengers, employees working on the platform, shopkeepers setting up stalls and other people will be included in it. Major changes will be made on basis of feedback received in this campaign. Railways will also solve technical problems through such feedback system.

3. Manual For Crowd Control

After the incident at New Delhi Railway Station, railway sources said that crowd control training will be given on a large scale to its employees. A manual will be made on how to control the crowd in the railway. The railways will also make changes in their operating manual as well to deal better with such tragedies.

Why was cash help given?

Railways gave cash help to the dead and the injured at New Delhi Railway Station. Sources in the ministry said whenever there is a stampede of this kind, cash is given. There is no violation of rules in this.