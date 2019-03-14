After Delhi Leaders' No To AAP Tie-Up, Rahul Gandhi Wants Workers' Views

Sources say Rahul Gandhi will have another meeting with leaders of the Delhi unit.

The Congress is giving another shot to a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, which was unanimously voted down by the leaders of its Delhi unit earlier this month. Sources said the party is trying to get feedback from its workers about an alliance.

The method -- voice message on workers' cellphones through the Shakti app -- had been used earlier, while picking the Chief ministers for the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh after last year's assembly elections.

This time, the voice message is from party leader PC Chacko. Like last time, the Congress has promised complete confidentiality to the workers.

Sources said after sifting through the feedback, Rahul Gandhi will have another meeting with leaders of the Delhi unit.

The Congress move to hear the voice of the grassroot level comes as Arvind Kejriwal reached out to the party for an alliance in Haryana.

In a tweet, Mr Kejriwal said: "The people of the country want to vote out the Modi and Amit Shah combine. If in Haryana, AAP, JJP and the Congress fight together, then the BJP would lose the state's 10 seats. Rahul Gandhi should think this over".

After a firm no to an alliance in Delhi, Mr Kejriwal's party had said that the Congress had lost sight of the goal in the coming elections -- beating the BJP, which could happen if there's no split in the anti-BJP votes.

Bitter, Mr Kejriwal had even accused the Congress of being in league with the BJP.

But there had been no response from the Congress. On Monday, Mr Gandhi said there would be no tie-up in Delhi and the party would go it alone in all seven seats.

While the Congress has been under pressure from other opposition leaders to form an alliance with AAP in Delhi, the party's state unit has been unyielding in its resistance to the idea.

At a meeting with Mr Gandhi last week, all the leaders, led by Ms Dikshit, unanimously turned down the idea of an alliance.

Mr Kejrwal's party had ended the 15-year Congress rule in the state in 2013. The rivalry of the two parties, which started there, became deeply entrenched when Mr Kejriwal ended the 49-day government formed with Congress support.