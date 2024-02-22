After Delhi, AAP-Congress Seal Seat Deal For Goa, Haryana, Gujarat: Sources

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have agreed seat-sharing deals for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh, and Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha election, sources told NDTV this afternoon, in signs the struggling INDIA bloc - formed last year to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - may finally be getting its act together.

Confirmation of the deal - hashed out at Congress leader KC Venugopal's residence - is expected at 4 pm.

Earlier today sources said an agreement for Delhi - where the AAP is in power - was nearing completion, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party to contest four seats and the Congress to name candidates for three.

Sources have now said deals for three other states - ruled by the BJP - and Chandigarh - have been done.

AAP-Congress Seat-Share Deal In Gujarat

In Gujarat - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state - the AAP will contest two seats - Bharuch and Bhavnagar, which are held by the BJP's Mansukhbhai Vasava and Bharti Shiyal. The party has already named its candidates for these seats - Chaitar Vaisava and Umesh Bhai Makwana, respectively.

The AAP did not field any candidates in the last Lok Sabha election but its presence has improved since, with strong results in the 2022 Surat civic polls and an impressive five-seat haul in the Assembly election.

The Congress, by comparison, performed dismally in both polls; the party dropped 60 Assembly seats between 2017 and 2022, and has failed to win a Lok Sabha seat since 2009, when it claimed 11 of the 26 available.

The BJP swept the state in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

AAP-Congress Deal In Chandigarh

In return, the Congress will fight Chandigarh's sole Lok Sabha seat, which is also currently held by the BJP. Kirron Kher won in 2014 and 2019, but the Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal won it for three terms previously.

Sources had earlier said the AAP might insist on contesting this seat.

AAP-Congress Seat-Share Deal In Haryana

In Haryana, the AAP will fight one seat.

Like Gujarat, the BJP dominated this state in the last general election, winning all 10 seats with nearly 60 per cent of the votes. The Congress fielded candidates in all 10 but flopped, with less than 29 per cent of the votes.

And, like Gujarat, the AAP did not contest this election. It did not contest the last Assembly election either, which was in 2019, and saw the BJP score a comfortable win, claiming 40 of 90 seats. The Congress won 31.

AAP-Congress In Goa

The AAP had earlier declared its candidate - Venzy Viegas - from the South Goa seat but will now withdraw the Benaulim MLA and hand the seat to the Congress, for whom Francisco Sardinha won in the last election.

It is unclear which of the two parties will contest the North Goa seat, which is held by the BJP.

No Deal In Punjab

Accords in these states has not, for now, changed the equation in Punjab, where the AAP is set to contest all 13 seats on its own.