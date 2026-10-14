After China, Netherlands Shows Interest In Bangladesh's Teesta Masterplan

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has welcomed the Netherlands government's interest in conducting a feasibility study for the Teesta project and providing expertise and technical assistance for its implementation.

"Prime Minister Tarique Rahman met a delegation led by Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma at the Prime Minister's Office at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday," said his Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.

During the meeting, Rahman said Bangladesh and the Netherlands, both delta nations, had ample scope to work together by addressing common challenges and exchanging experiences. Rahman expressed particular interest in the Netherlands' experience in land reclamation.

Sjoerdsma stressed expanding knowledge exchange, sharing experiences and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in terms of water resources management, land reclamation, development and climate-resilient river management, Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha (BSS) reported.

The Teesta Project had earlier been discussed as an area of cooperation between China and Bangladesh despite India's concerns over China's presence in the region.

China's involvement in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) is being closely watched in India, particularly because of the project's geographical proximity to the strategically important Siliguri Corridor (Chicken's Neck). Any expansion of external influence in the region, especially China's presence, could intensify India's security concerns and create potential strategic vulnerabilities for a corridor that connects India's Northeast region to the rest of the country.



After Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited China in June, the announcement on the Teesta masterplan became official in the joint statement issued by the two countries.

"The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in such areas as integrated water resources management, water resources planning, hydrological forecasting, flood prevention and disaster reduction, and river dredging, and related technology sharing," the statement read.

"The Chinese side will provide support and help within its capacity to the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP), and support experts from both countries in expediting the feasibility study of the project and relevant work," it added.

Bangladesh has said that it is acting in its own national interest and China's involvement in the Teesta Masterplan is not aimed at hurting India's interests. Its plans with China is focused on internal river restoration and livelihood improvement rather than harming Indian interests, Dhaka said.

Apart from China, Bangladesh has kept the discussions on with other countries on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project. Bangladesh has said that the Chinese-backed project will address local flooding and dry-season water shortages.

The Dutch minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said it is an ideal time to further strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh through expanded investment and cooperation, particularly in water resources management, trans-boundary river management, democracy and economic development.