After Ceasefire, India And Pak Top Military Officers To Meet On May 12 For Talks

DGMO-level talks between India and Pakistan will be held on May 12, the government said today after it announced that the two neighbours have agreed to a ceasefire.

The Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides spoke at 3.35 pm today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

An hour before the ceasefire announcement came, India said any future act of terror by Pakistan will be considered an act of war, and India will respond accordingly.

The warning was significant as Pakistan had been launching drone and missile attacks on military installations and civilian areas in northern India for the last three nights. Nearly all of them have been intercepted by the robust Indian air defence network.

The latest conflict began with the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

While India launched precision cruise missile strikes at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the neighbouring country where the military has a strong grip on the civilian government escalated the situation by attacking civilian areas in India with drones.

India's response, again, were precision strikes against selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory. These included radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot.