India, Pak Top Military Officers Spoke Hours Before Ceasefire Announcement

A top military officer of Pakistan dialled India just before the ceasefire announcement came, after which the DGMOs of both nations spoke, the government said in a briefing today.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both sides spoke at 3.35 pm today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

An hour before the ceasefire announcement came, India said any future act of terror by Pakistan will be considered an act of war, and India will respond accordingly.

The warning was significant as Pakistan had been launching drone and missile attacks on military installations and civilian areas in northern India for the last three nights. Nearly all of them have been intercepted by the robust Indian air defence network.

"... Over the past few days Pakistan suffered heavy and unsustainable losses, after its unprovoked attack on Indian installations. There has been extensive damage to crucial Pakistani air bases like Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad and Bholari," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at today's briefing.

"In addition, the loss of AD [air defence] weapon systems and radars made the defence of Pakistani airspace unsustainable. Across the Line of Control extensive and precise damage to military infrastructure and command control centres and logistic installations," she said.

The latest conflict began with the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

While India launched precision cruise missile strikes at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the neighbouring country where the military has a strong grip on the civilian government escalated the situation by attacking civilian areas in India with drones.

India's response, again, were precision strikes against selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory. These included radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot.