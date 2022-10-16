'Pay Attention To This Too': Manish Sisodia's Jab To Centre After Summons

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, summoned for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the liquor policy case, directed a jab at the Centre this evening, pointing to the law-and-order situation in the national capital where a series of murders have taken place recently. "I request you to please pay some attention to this matter too," read his letter to Governor VK Saxena, who had given clearance to the investigation in the liquor case.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of unleashing political vendetta through the case, using its representative in Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor., and the central investigative agencies.

"There have been a number incidents of rape and murder over the last few days," Mr Sisodia wrote, citing three cases.

One of them is the death of a 27-year-old, who succumbed to injuries on Saturday, days after being beaten up by three men. Protests were held over the killing earlier today. He also mentioned the stabbing of a 17-year-old on Dussehra, a double murder apparently over Instagram followers and the recent gangrape on a schoolgirl on the premises of a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

"It seems Delhi has now become the crime capital. Criminals have no fear of the law. The Constitution has given you the responsibility of upholding law and order in Delhi. The Delhi Police reports to you directly. I request you to please pay some attention to this too... it would benefit the people of Delhi," read a rough translation of his letter in Hindi.

Earlier today, Mr Sisodia was summoned for questioning by the CBI, which is investigating the controversial liquor policy case. This is the first time he was called in for questioning. His house was raided by the agency in August after a go-ahead for investigation from the Lieutenant Governor.

AAP declared that Mr Sisodia will now be arrested, since the BJP is "scared" about the outcome of the assembly election in Gujarat. The party had initially said the liquor case was the BJP's retaliation over AAP's work in the health and education sectors which was being widely appreciated.

Mr Sisodia has said that he will fully cooperate with the investigators. "The CBI raided my house for 14 hours, nothing came out of it. They searched my bank locker, and found nothing. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation," he said in a Hindi tweet.