After Brief New Year Celebrations, BSF Jawans Return To Border Patrolling

Border Security Force jawans celebrated the New Year near the border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura, far away from their families. Though they had some light moments during the celebrations, there was no let up in keeping vigil on the border.The BSF jawans, after the brief celebrations, got ready for patrolling. Patrolling out in the night is tough as the weather is cold, but it is also important because that's the time when infiltrators try and sneak in the most, a security official said.In winter, the jawans also have to combat the freezing weather and fog along with low visibility. The floodlights along the Line of Control help to some extent but thick fog is difficult to penetrate."It is very foggy these days when jawans are on duty. We go on regular patrolling and use bulletproof vehicles and dominate the area," said Sub-Inspector Rasik Chand.Jammu and Kashmir has seen a total of 880 ceasefire violations this year, the highest in the past seven years along the LoC and the International Border, resulting in the deaths of 34 people."We have been given clear instructions that if anybody attempts to cross the border we must shoot the person," said Sukhwinder Singh, a BSF jawan.