After Bride-To-Be's SOS Tweet On Water Logging, Haryana Officials' Prompt Action

The bride-to-be tweeted a picture of the water-logged area

Upset with the prospect of receiving her wedding guests at her residence in a water-logged area, a Faridabad woman took to Twitter to apprise Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar of her predicament and the problem soon disappeared.

The Social Media Grievance Tracker (SMGT) team of the Haryana government immediately forwarded the would-be bride's tweet to relevant authorities and the problem was taken care of immediately, days before her scheduled marriage on February 16, an official statement said on Saturday.

Chief Minister ML Khattar's IT Consultant Dhruv Majumdar said Faridabad's Parvatiya Colony resident Kamini's wedding was scheduled to be held on February 16.

But she was upset with the prospect of receiving her guests at her residence in a water-logged area and she raised her concerns on Twitter on February 10, said Mr Majumdar.

In fact, she had specially created an account on the social networking site to tweet in this regard, he added.

While speaking to media persons later, Kamini's mother expressed gratitude to the chief minister for the quick action.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)