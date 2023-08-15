After Boyfriend Walks Out, Angry Woman Kills His Son: Delhi Police

A woman has been arrested in a case involving the murder of an 11-year-old boy in west Delhi. The police said Puja Kumari, 24, has confessed to killing Divyansh, considering him an obstruction to her marriage with his father.

Puja Kumari had an affair with the boy's father Jitendra and the two had started living together in 2019. But three years later, the man went back to his wife and son.

This, the police said, had triggered Puja's temper.

On August 10, she asked a common friend to provide the address of Jitendra's house in Inderpuri.

When she finally reached the house, she found the door open, and the boy sleeping on the bed. There was no one in the house.

In a statement, the police said the woman strangled the boy as he slept and concealed the body inside the box bed after taking out clothes packed in it.

The West Delhi police managed to identify the woman with the help of footage from CCTV cameras. But then came the task of finding her. Inquiries at home led nowhere since she was no longer staying with her parents.

The police then started tracking footage from nearly 300 CCTV cameras across Inderpuri and its neighbouring areas -- Ranhola, Nihal Vihar and Rishal Garden on Najafgarh-Nangloi road.

They realised that she was still in the area, but was changing her hideouts frequently, the police said in a statement.

The police managed to arrest the woman after three days.