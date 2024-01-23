After Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration, Grand Plan For 13 More Temples

Elaborate plans are in place to make Ayodhya a global spiritual tourist hub. This involves building of at least 13 new temples, six of which will be inside and seven outside the massive temple complex.

Elaborating on the plan, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Gurudev Giriji told NDTV that all the projects, including the work on completing the main temple, are in progress.

The main temple, which got consecrated yesterday in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only has its first floor.

"Work is in progress on the second floor after which the shikhar -- the central dome -- will have to be done," Gurudev Giriji told NDTV.

"Then there is work on the five key temples of the Ram parivar," he said. Since Lord Ram is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, there has to be temples dedicated to Lord Ganapati, Shiva, Surya or the Sun god and Goddess Jagdamba.

These temples will be located in the four corners of the main temple. There will also be a separate temple dedicated to Hanuman, the biggest devotee of Lord Ram.

Work is already in progress on these temples, where the statues have been installed. There is the work of polishing and finishing touches also have to be given.

Near the Sita rasoi, the spot considered the kitchen of Goddess Sita, there will be a temple dedicated to Goddess Annapurna.

Outside the temple complex, there will be seven temples across a huge area. These will be dedicated to the "people who shared in the life of Lord Ram," he said.

"These would be for Saints Valmiki, Vashist, Vishwamitra, Devi Shavari, and the huge bird Jatayu, who laid down his life for Ram," he added.

The Ram Temple opened its doors to people today and lakhs of devotees braved the freezing weather and thronged Ayodhya for a glimpse of the deity. Around 3 lakh devotees offered prayers to Ram Lalla today, reported news agencies, quoting un-named government officials.

The "Pran Pratishtha" of Ram Lalla was held amid massive celebrations yesterday. Celebrations were also held across the country.