After Assam's Disclosure On Terror Module, Meghalaya Keeps A Close Watch

We will be keeping a watch, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said

Meghalaya is keeping a close watch on various movements in the state after neighbouring Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said "Assam is becoming a hotbed of Islamic fundamentalists".

"We will be keeping a watch and the police will ensure that all the network intelligence at the grassroot is maintained," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Stating that the State Government also receives inputs, Mr Sangma said, they will keep a watch.

Asked about interstate and international border, Mr Sangma said, "We will assess the situation and whenever necessary we will take action."

Himanta Biswa Sarma had alleged on Thursday that Assam had become a hot-bed of "jihadi activities" with five modules having links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Islam found in five months.

There have been a dozen arrests over the past few weeks alone, and a private madrasa has been demolished for being a hub of "jihadi" activity.

A Bangladeshi national named Mohammad Suman, who had settled in Barpeta in Assam in 2018, is among those arrested since April. An Arabic teacher who worked as an Imam at a local mosque, he is alleged to be part of the first module.