After Assam Jungle Safari, PM To Launch Arunachal Sela Tunnel: 10 Points

PM Modi, who reached Assam yesterday, went on a jungle safari at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve this morning. He first took an elephant safari in the Central Kohora Range of the park. He then went on a jeep safari in the same range with forest officials.

"This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros," he said in an online post.

He will dedicate the Sela Tunnel to the nation at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar around 10:30 am.

The Sela Tunnel is an engineering marvel set to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela pass in Arunachal Pradesh. The tunnel, built at a cost of about Rs 825 crore, is of strategic importance to the country. Its foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in 2019.

At the programme, he will also launch the UNNATI scheme worth Rs 10,000 crore and dedicate developmental projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Modi will inaugurate 'Statue of Valour', a 125-foot high statue of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, in Jorhat this afternoon.

Later in the day, he will visit Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat district and inaugurate and lay foundation stones of developmental projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore. He will also address a public meeting here.

From Arunachal, he will travel to Siliguri in West Bengal to participate in a public programme in the evening. At the event, he will dedicate projects worth Rs 4,500 crore in West Bengal.

He will reach his constituency Varanasi around 7 pm and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He will attend a public programme in the city next day and dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.