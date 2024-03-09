5 Facts About Sela Tunnel, World's Longest Bi-Lane Project In Arunachal

The foundation stone for the Sela Tunnel project was laid by Prime Minister Modi on February 9, 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Sela Tunnel as part of his day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh. The tunnel, constructed at a cost of ₹ 825 crore, connects Tezpur to Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
Here are 5 facts about the Sela Tunnel
- The Sela Tunnel will be the world's longest bi-lane tunnel at an elevation exceeding 13,000 feet. The tunnel aims to provide all-weather connectivity, overcoming challenges posed by snowfall and landslides on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road.
- Executed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO), the project features two tunnels and a link road. Tunnel 1 is a 980-metre-long single-tube tunnel, while Tunnel 2 is a 1,555-metre-long twin-tube tunnel, with one bi-lane tube for traffic and the other for emergency services. The link road between these tunnels spans 1,200 metres.
- The foundation stone for the Sela Tunnel project was laid by Prime Minister Modi on February 9, 2019. The execution of this extensive project required over 90 lakh man-hours, with an average of 650 workers and labourers contributing daily for the past five years. The construction required approximately 71,000 metric tonnes of cement, 5,000 metric tonnes of steel, and 800 metric tonnes of explosives.
- The Sela Tunnel incorporates modern features like jet fan ventilation, firefighting equipment, and SCADA-controlled monitoring for enhanced safety and efficiency.
- Situated 400 metres below the Sela Pass, the Sela Tunnel offers a vital passage, even during the winter season. The tunnel helps them move troops, weapons, and machinery quickly along the Sino-India border.