Aryan Khan Case Investigator Hit With New Charge By Maharashtra Minister

Nawab Malik has been slamming the NCB over the drugs-on-cruise case. (File)

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik today continued his tirade against the anti-drugs agency NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) amid the probe in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan, son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested earlier this month along with several others. He also hit the key investigator in the case - Sameer Wankhede - with new charges.

Alleging the NCB officers are picking their acquaintances as witnesses in some cases, Mr Malik, 62, today shared a photo and told reporters: "The person seen in this picture is Fletcher Patel and his picture is with Jasmin Wankhede, sister of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede."

He also shared another picture of Mr Wankhede, who is investigating the Aryan Khan case, with Mr Patel, and claimed they knew each other very well.

"The question is that how can NCB officers make their acquaintances a witness in the case?" the NCP leader asked. He also repeated the allegations in a series of tweets:

This is Fletcher Patel pic.twitter.com/6LgYV4NIWd — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

Here are the front pages of 3 Panchnamas where Fletcher Patel is a Panch. pic.twitter.com/NOMv5mv1CB — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

Last week, Mr Malik had released some videos, alleging that three people were freed shortly after raids on the luxury cruise off Mumbai coast on October 2. "After the raid on the cruise, NCB's Sameer Wankhede had said that 8-10 people (including Aryan Khan) were detained. But the truth is that 11 people were detained. Later, three people - Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba and Amir Furniturewala - were released," he had said last Saturday, alleging collusion between the BJP and the NCB. Rishabh Sachdeva is BJP leader's Mohit Kamboj's brother-in-law, he had said.

"Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics cell should conduct an independent investigation into this."

On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray also slammed the BJP over drugs raids in Maharashtra. "Is it (drugs seizure) only happening in Maharashtra? Drugs worth crores was seized from Mundra Port. While your agencies (NCB) recovering pinch of ganja,our police recovered drugs worth Rs 150 crore. You're interested to catch celebrities and get pictures clicked," the Chief Minister said.

Aryan Khan has been denied bail four times since his arrest on October 3.

KP Gosavi, a man seen with him in a viral selfie at the time of the raids, is a private investigator, Nawab Malik had said earlier, questioning how two outsiders were allowed in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s operation.