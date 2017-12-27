After Arun Jaitley Comment On 'Pak Conspiracy' Row, Rahul Gandhi's Jab

Hours after a truce was worked out between the government and opposition to keep parliament running for the last few days of the shortened winter session, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took an oblique dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an arch tweet, he 'thanked' Union minister Arun Jaitley for "reminding" everyone that the prime minister "never means what he says or says what he means".Mr Jaitley had told Rajya Sabha today that PM Modi had not questioned his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh's commitment to the nation."The Prime Minister in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India," said Arun Jaitley in his statement.Late in the evening, Mr Gandhi tweeted, "Dear Mr Jaitlie - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means." The tweet was accompanied by a video of the relevant portion of the Prime Minister's "conspiracy with Pakistan" speech, made at the height of the campaign for Gujarat assembly elections.The speech had triggered an uproar by the Congress, which was taken up by other opposition parties.Parliament, which opened as the election ended, was stalled for days, with the opposition demanding that PM Modi apologise and explain his allegation that Dr Singh and other Congress leaders had conspired with Pakistanis at a dinner party to try and ensure a BJP defeat in the Gujarat elections.The government had ruled out either option.The impasse ended today with Mr Jaitley's short statement - the result of last week's hectic parley between key leaders of the BJP and the opposition.