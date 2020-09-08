After Arrest, What Next For Rhea Chakraborty?

The court will decide whether Rhea Chakraborty should be sent to jail.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested today by the Narcotics Control Bureau after three days of questioning in connection with drugs-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The arrest comes after weeks of speculation, social media campaigns and media scrum out the offices of investigating agencies. Rhea Chakraborty, say sources, admitted to organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and sometimes using them.

Here is what we can expect now: