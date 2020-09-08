After Arrest, What Next For Rhea Chakraborty?

New Delhi:
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested today by the Narcotics Control Bureau after three days of questioning in connection with drugs-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The arrest comes after weeks of speculation, social media campaigns and media scrum out the offices of investigating agencies. Rhea Chakraborty, say sources, admitted to organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and sometimes using them.
Here is what we can expect now:
- Rhea Chakraborty was taken to a public hospital for a medical check-up and Covid tests soon after her arrest.
- She will appear in court shortly via video con.
- The Narcotics Control Bureau will not seek her custody, say sources.
- The drugs probe agency says it has got the evidence and information it needs.
- The court will decide whether Rhea Chakraborty should be sent to jail.
- She will be sent to judicial custody. Her legal team can straightaway apply for bail before the sessions court.