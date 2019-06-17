Amit Shah Tweets 'Another Strike On Pak... '. RJD Says 'Strike On Encephalitis'

Amit Shah had yesterday posted a message on Twitter praising the Men in Blue for their 89-run win

The Rashtriya Janata Dal today took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah after his "another strike on Pakistan" tweet posted following the Indian cricket team's win yesterday. "Sir, please do a strike on encephalitis in Bihar," the party tweeted, drawing the Home Minister's attention to an outbreak of encephalitis in Muzzaffarpur that has killed 100 children in 16 days.

The RJD's message comes as hospitals in Muzzaffarpur struggle to deal with a deadly outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), which has killed 83 children in the city's Sri Krishna Medical College alone.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Muzaffarpur on Sunday to take stock of the situation. After his review, the minister said he had talked to "every concerned individual about this issue".

Bihar Chief Minister earlier expressed grief over the deaths and announced "an ex gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakh to the next of the kin of those who have died". The Chief Minister also said there is a lack of awareness on how to tackle this disease.

AES is a viral disease that causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches. The state health department has cited hypoglycemia, a condition caused by very low level of blood sugar, as one of the main reasons for the deaths.

"Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," the Home Minister tweeted.