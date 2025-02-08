Techie's Offer To Nikhil Kamath After 'Age-Reversing' CEO Walks Out Of Podcast Over Poor AQI

Days after anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson left Nikhil Kamath's podcast recording midway due to the poor air quality, a Mumbai techie has offered to help the Zerodha co-founder.

Abhinav Gupta responded to a post by Nikhil Kamath's brother, Nithin, about concerns over the AQI and said that he had been trying to "get in touch with your team for fixing the air at Zerodha's office."

"We did an IAQ test and found excess CO2 and PM2.5; I am offering a free installation and a guarantee that AQI will be single digit," Mr Gupta said in his post on X.

Hi Nitin, I have been trying to get in touch with your team for fixing the air at zerodhas office. We did an IAQ test and found excess CO2 and PM2.5; I am offering a free installation and a guarantee that AQI will be single digit. All I have been getting is "we ll get back to… https://t.co/3W8MhFEkpt — Abhinav Gupta (@abhinavguptaIAQ) February 5, 2025

The techie said Zerodha had responded, saying they would get back to him later about it.

What Nithin Kamath said about AQI

In a post on X on February 4, Mr Kamath said that meeting Mr Johnson debunked the myth he believed in -- that only Delhi in India had air quality issues and that the problems only occurred in winter.

They recorded the podcast in a sea-facing apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, where the AQI was over 160. He pointed out that if the air quality were that bad in Bandra, it would be worse in the busier areas.

Later, he checked the air quality in their office in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, and was shocked to see it reading over 120. He added that it could be much worse in the more crowded parts of the city.

Mr Kamath, who believes everyone should have equal access to clean air, was concerned about the AQI and posted on X to ask if any researchers would be interested in collaborating and making things better. He also mentioned that he and his team were eager to improve the quality of life.

Earlier, Nithin Kamath suggested that property prices should be linked to AQI, stating that higher AQI should lead to lower real estate prices. If an area has poor air quality, property prices and rents should be lower, and vice versa, he stated in his post.

He reached out to researchers and hospital chains, offering to connect with those working on this topic. He suggested that large hospital chains might provide anonymised health data for research on AQI and its impact on health.