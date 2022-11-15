Aftab Kept Food, Shraddha's Body Parts In Same Fridge: 5 Shocking Points

Aftab started dating another woman days after murdering Shraddha and brought her home, with Shraddha's body parts still in the apartment.

New Delhi:
  1. A call centre worker who had trained as a chef, he cut up the body, cleaned up all the blood with acid and disinfectant.
  2. He mostly stayed at home and ordered in. Some reports suggest he kept his food in the same fridge in which he kept Shraddha's body parts.
  3. He started dating another woman days after the murder and brought her home, with Shraddha's body parts still in the apartment.
  4. Aftab slept in the same room where he chopped Shraddha's body. He used to "see the face" after keeping her head in the fridge, the police said.
  5. Aftab loved to watch crime thrillers and web series. The police said he was "inspired" by the American series "Dexter" based on a serial killer.

