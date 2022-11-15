Aftab Kept Food, Shraddha's Body Parts In Same Fridge: 5 Shocking Points

New Delhi:
- A call centre worker who had trained as a chef, he cut up the body, cleaned up all the blood with acid and disinfectant.
- He mostly stayed at home and ordered in. Some reports suggest he kept his food in the same fridge in which he kept Shraddha's body parts.
- He started dating another woman days after the murder and brought her home, with Shraddha's body parts still in the apartment.
- Aftab slept in the same room where he chopped Shraddha's body. He used to "see the face" after keeping her head in the fridge, the police said.
- Aftab loved to watch crime thrillers and web series. The police said he was "inspired" by the American series "Dexter" based on a serial killer.