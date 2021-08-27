Afghans Arriving In India Will Get Six-Month Visa: Foreign Ministry

Arindam bagchi said the decision was made in view of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan (File)

Afghans arriving in the country will get a six-month visa and the government will "take it from there" as making long-term plans have not been the "best of ideas" under similar circumstances, India said today.

This comes as the Union Home Ministry announced that all Afghan nationals must travel to India only using e-Visa given the current security situation in Afghanistan.

"So they (Afghans) are currently coming here under the six-month visa programme. We will take it from there. That's the current plan for six months. This is an evolving situation. Making long term plans have not been the best of ideas," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a weekly press briefing.

India has evacuated over 550 people on six separate flights, from Kabul and Dushanbe. "Of these, over 260 were Indians."

"We were moving to the e-Emergency visa system. It appears that all this could have led to some confusion, which led to the unfortunate incident of denial of entry to a particular Afghan national," Mr Bagchi said.

He said that the decision was made in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. "There were reports of a group of people who raided one of our outsourcing agencies where Afghan passports with Indian visas were there."

Over 11,000 visas issued by the Indian embassy in Afghanistan between August 12 and 14 have been cancelled after more than a thousand visas were reportedly stolen, prompting the Centre to introduce e-Visas after the fall of Kabul.

A senior official on Thursday had said that the intelligence agencies anticipated that the stolen visas could be misused amid chaos in the neighbouring country.

Afghanistan's situation is worsening as people are in a rush to leave the country after the Taliban seized control. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation. On Thursday, twin blasts were reported near Kabul airport, which led to the death of over 80 people.