Aerial Refuelling Planes, Heavy Torpedoes In India's Rs 84,560 Crore Defence Push

In a significant move towards bolstering India's defence capabilities, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared acquisitions worth Rs 84,560 crore. The proposals include new anti-tank mines, heavy-weight torpedoes, multi-mission maritime aircraft, and air defence tactical control radars. The final approval is expected to come from the Cabinet Committee and will significantly boost the strength of India's Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard.

In most of the proposals cleared, the emphasis is on procuring equipment from Indian vendors keeping in line with the government's push for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

The approved proposals encompass a diverse range of state-of-the-art defence technologies, including the procurement of a new generation of Anti-tank mines equipped with seismic sensors and remote deactivation features.

For bolstering the capabilities of the Mechanised Forces, the council has approved the proposal for the procurement of a Canister Launched Anti-Armour Loiter Munition System. This system is designed to engage targets that are beyond the visual line of sight in the tactical battle area.

India's Air Defence Systems will be strengthened with the new tactical control radars capable of detecting slow, small, and low-flying targets.

Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft will be procured to strengthen the surveillance and interdiction capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

To identify and neutralize targets underwater, Active Towed Array Sonar and heavy-weight torpedoes are expected to be brought in. These acquisitions will enhance the detection and attacking capabilities of naval assets, particularly the Kalvari Class submarines.

The council has also given the green light for the procurement of Flight Refueller Aircraft to augment the operational capabilities and reach of the Indian Air Force. The Indian Coast Guard is also expected to get new software-defined radios.

Acknowledging the role of start-ups and MSMEs in fostering innovation, the council has introduced amendments to the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. These changes, focusing on benchmarking, cost computation, payment schedules, and procurement quantity, aim to create a favorable environment for the defense start-up ecosystem. The move aligns with the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund (TDF) schemes, reflecting the government's commitment to 'Ease of Doing Business' in the defence sector.