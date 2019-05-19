More Than Half Of UP Seats May Go To BJP, Say Early Predictions

Election 2019: Exit polls predict BJP winning in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh

The Grand Alliance of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati may not be able to stop the BJP march through Uttar Pradesh --the state that sends the maximum number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, predict early exit polls. But among opposition parties, they might fare the best against the BJP, the poll of polls show.

An aggregate of seven exit polls gives 45 seats to the BJP and its ally Apna Dal, and 32 seats to the alliance.

The best scenario for the BJP has been predicted by the Times Now-VMR, which gives it 8 seats, followed closely by the Republic-Jan Ki Baat, which gives it an outer limit of 57.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.

Still such a performance in Uttar Pradesh will be huge comedown for the BJP, which, in 2014, won 73 of the state's 80 seats along with Apna Dal. The Samajwadi Party won five and the Congress 2 - that of Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

The Congress showing has not improved, the poll of polls predict, despite a huge effort by the party. It had contested most of the state's 80 seats, and pushed in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, billed as its secret weapon, to handle the crucial eastern Uttar Pradesh.

