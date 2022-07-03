Advanced Wall Radar, Rescue Dogs Look For Survivors In Manipur Landslide

The death count due to a massive landslide at a Territorial Army Camp in Manipur's Noney district has increased to 37, officials said on Saturday. Search operations are still for another 28 people who were trapped after the landslide on Wednesday night. The dead includes 24 jawans.

Rescue efforts are being carried out in the Tupul area by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, and the central and state disaster response forces. To hasten the search operations, rescue dogs have also been deployed. Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) technology is also being used by the officials to find people under the debris.

"Relentless effort to find the remaining seven missing Territorial Army personnel and 21 civilians will continue till the last individual is found," a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

The landslide occurred on Wednesday night at the Territorial Army Camp near the Tupul yard railway construction site.

Heavy rains and fresh landslides in the Tupul area since Saturday night have affected the search operations. "The search operation is continuing despite adverse weather conditions, owing to heavy rains and fresh landslides last night," the spokesperson said.

Bodies of seven Territorial Army jawans were today sent to their hometowns -- Kolkata and Bagdogra in West Bengal, and Agartala in Tripura.

Full military honours were given to them at Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each for the family of those who died and ₹ 50,000 for those injured.