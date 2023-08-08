'Never Happened... ': Congress MP On BJP MP's Deleted Statements Re-Uploaded On Records

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said this has never happened in the Parliamentary history.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that statements made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Rahul Gandhi linking his association with Chinese funding were re-uploaded on the parliamentary records late last night after being expunged earlier, adding that this has never happened in the history of Parliament.

While addressing the media, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Yesterday, BJP MP (Nishikant) Dubey made baseless statements on Congress party and Rahul Gandhi in the House and used abusive language. As per the rules, our party and like-minded Opposition parties wrote to the Speaker because no such allegations can be levelled against a Member who are not given a notice earlier."

He was surprised over the fact that the issues raised by him on which they took an objection were uploaded in the record once again overnight.

"We also met the Speaker for the same. Our complaint was considered and such petty statements were removed from the records. We were satisfied. But surprisingly, all the issues raised by him on which we took an objection were uploaded in the record once again overnight. This has never happened in the Parliamentary history," he added.

Earlier BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Monday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose membership of Lok Sabha was restored demanded that Election Commission should probe “funding of Congress by China”.

Congress later demanded that his remarks should be expunged.

Mr Dubey took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his “Mohabbat ki Dukan” campaign and apparently referred to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation getting funds from the Chinese Embassy.

"Rahul's ‘nafrat ki dukaan' is full of Chinese goods. The Congress' policy is to break the country in league with China. The Election Commission should probe the Chinese funding of Congress,” Mr Dubey said in a Tweet.

Mr Dubey referred to a report in a US-based newspaper about links between “Chinese propaganda” and a US Tech Mogul and said the article also mentions an Indian news site NewsClick, which is being probed by ED.

Mr Dubey said some Congress leaders made statements on Twitter after raids were conducted on the news site.

He said Rahul Gandhi had met the then-Chinese envoy during the Doklam standoff.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Monday wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker on behalf of the party demanding the “libellous” and “defamatory” remarks of Nishikant Dubey be expunged from records.

"We demand under Rule 380 that his remarks be expunged in full and that an inquiry be conducted into how such an allegation was permitted to be raised on the record", the Congress leader wrote.

The New York Times had reported that Neville Roy Singham, who is known as a socialist benefactor of far-left causes, works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)