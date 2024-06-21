Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Denies Quitting As Bengal Congress Chief

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was surprising that the media made up stories that he has resigned (File)

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rubbished reports that he has resigned as the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to the Congress' constitution, presidents of all state units have become temporary chiefs after Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the party's national chief.

"I am the provisional president of the state Congress. Since the day Mallikarjun Kharge became the All India president, no other state in India has had a president," Mr Chowdhury said.

He said it was surprising that the media were cooking up stories that he had resigned.

According to the organisational structure of the Congress, when the All India President changes, the new chief appoints presidents to the regional units.

Mr Kharge became Congress president in 2022. But keeping in mind the Lok Sabha polls of 2024, the party did not change the presidents in any state.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who was in Kolkata to review the party's performance in Bengal in the just-concluded general elections, also indicated that someone other than Mr Chowdhury could be named as the new president of the party in the state.

"New faces are coming to the organisation all over the country. But who will be made the provincial president in Bengal will be decided after talking to everyone," he said following the review meeting on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)