Address Me As 'Sir', Not 'My Lord': Calcutta High Court Chief Justice

Calcutta High Court Chief Justice has asked officers to call him 'sir' instead of 'My Lord'

Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan has said that he would want to be addressed as 'Sir' by all judiciary officers in Bengal and Andaman instead of 'My Lord' or 'Lordship', as was the practice so far.

In a letter to the district judges and chief judges of lower courts in the state and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay conveyed the message of the Chief Justice, an official said today.

The Chief Justice has expressed the desire that "henceforth officers of district judiciary, including members of Registry of the Hon'ble High Court would address the Hon'ble Chief Justice as 'Sir' instead of 'My Lord' or 'Lordship', in conformity with the applicable judicial and administrative precedents", the letter said.



