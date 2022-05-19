Additional Forces For Punjab Ahead Of Operation Blue Star Anniversary

Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Punjab Chief Minister that Centre would help

The security agencies have been put on alert and vigil has been increased in and around the holy city of Amritsar ahead of 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star next month.

Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Indian Army at the Darbar Sahib complex between June 1 and 8, 1984.

The banned outfit Sikhs For Justice, says a senior official, has announced that it will hold a 'Khalistan' referendum on 6 June.

"Keeping this in mind a general alert has been raised in entire state," says a senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned twenty companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Force at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's request. Mr Mann had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inform him about the ground situation.

"There have been regular inputs that some miscreants are trying to create trouble in Punjab so I request Home Minister Shah to sanction additional forces for internal security of state," Bhagwant Mann told reporters after meeting Mr Shah.

According to the Chief Minister, 10 companies have already been sanctioned 10 more will be sanctioned by Thursday evening.

The Home Minister has also assured Punjab Chief Minister that Centre would help the state in all aspects regarding security. "Mr Shah said above party politics is national interest and they would help us in all sorts of way," Mr Mann told reporters.

Meanwhile, general alert has been raised in Punjab after rocket-propelled grenade or RPG attack at an intelligence headquarters in Mohali. In Himachal, 'Khalistan' flags were found draped at the gate of the state Assembly in Dharamshala.

"After these two incidents, interstate border security has been further tightened," said a senior official.