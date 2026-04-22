Adani Total Gas' Q4 Profit Rises 9%, Revenue Jumps Nearly 17%

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) on Monday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the quarter of FY26 ended March 31.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 168.34 crore in the March-ended quarter (Q4 FY26), compared to Rs 154.59 crore in the corresponding period previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

On a sequential basis, profit rose 8 per cent from Rs 157.22 crore in the December quarter.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,694.61 crore, registering a robust 16.62 per cent jump from Rs 1,453.37 crore reported a year earlier, supported by higher gas consumption and continued expansion across segments.

Operationally, ATGL maintained strong growth, with total gas volumes in Q4 reaching 297 MMSCM, up 13 per cent year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose to Rs 310 crore, also reflecting a 13 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 14 per cent rise in volumes to 1,133 MMSCM, while annual EBITDA grew 5 per cent to Rs 1,225 crore.

The company continued to scale its distribution network and clean energy infrastructure during the year. Its compressed natural gas (CNG) station network expanded to 705 stations with the addition of 25 new outlets, while piped natural gas (PNG) household connections grew to around 1.1 million, including nearly 49,500 new homes added during the period. Industrial and commercial customer connections also increased to 9,965, with 214 new customers onboarded.

ATGL further strengthened its infrastructure footprint by completing approximately 15,572 inch-kilometres of steel pipeline network and commissioning nine additional City Gate Stations (CGS) along with one LCNG plant, enabling gas supply to new geographical areas.

In line with its clean mobility ambitions, the company significantly expanded its electric vehicle ecosystem, with EV charging points crossing the 5,100 mark. It also enhanced its environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials through improved sustainability ratings from CareEdge and the National Stock Exchange.

CEO and Executive Director Suresh P. Manglani said the company delivered strong double-digit growth in volumes and revenues, driven by operational excellence and digital enablement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)