Adani Ports Wins Bid To Develop 2 Dry Bulk Berths At Paradip Port

Adani Ports on Wednesday said it has received the Letter of Award (LoA) for the development and operation of two dry bulk berths at Paradip port in Odisha.

The addition of 18 million metric tonnes (MMT) of new capacity will take Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited's (APSEZ) total portfolio to 671 MMTPA, advancing its target of reaching 1 billion tonnes of cargo throughput by 2030.

Under the 30-year concession, the project will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership model.

Emerging as the highest bidder, APSEZ said it will develop "CQ-I and CQ-II berths" with state-of-the-art mechanised cargo handling systems, deep-draft berths, and large-scale storage infrastructure.

"The Paradip concession will strengthen APSEZ's presence on the East Coast and expand our access to one of India's most important industrial and mineral-rich hinterlands," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

With Paradip, APSEZ's network grows to 16 ports and terminals across India's 11,000-km coastline, strengthening our ability to deliver integrated port, logistics and marine solutions through the country's most comprehensive transport infrastructure platform, Gupta added.

This capacity addition addresses high utilisation across India's East Coast ports amid growing cargo demand.

Supported by hinterland steel expansions and government push for domestic coal, the project eases regional capacity bottlenecks to drive industrial growth, the Adani Group company said.

APSEZ operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 16 strategically located ports and terminals, combined with a diversified marine fleet of 136 vessels, integrated logistics capabilities including 12 multi-modal logistics parks, 3.1 million square feet of warehouses, and 25,000+ trucks operating on its proprietary platform.

Adani Ports commands approximately 27 per cent of India's total port volumes.

Located in a mineral-rich hinterland amid major steel plants, Paradip is India's second-largest major port and a vital bulk cargo gateway.

The Paradip terminal will boost APSEZ's capacity to handle rising volumes of coal, limestone, and other dry bulk commodities, while expanding its reach across core industrial and manufacturing clusters in eastern and central India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)