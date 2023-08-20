Adani-Operated Guwahati Airport First In Northeast To Launch Digi Yatra

The Digi Yatra facility is all set to be launched at six additional airports across India.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Assam's Guwahati, the biggest airport in the northeast, launched Digi Yatra on Sunday for hassle-free travel. It is the first airport in the northeast to launch Digi Yatra. The airport is operated by Adani Airports.

"It's good news for the people of Assam and the northeast. With the help of the Civil Aviation Department and in association with the Adani Group, Digi Yatra was launched at LGBI airport. Earlier, during checking-in, there would be many formalities along with long waiting lines. But now it will become easy for passengers. In some major airports, Digi Yatra has already been in use. LGBI is the first airport in the northeast to launch this system," Assam Minister Chandramohan Patowary told reporters.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajeev Bansal said they have been doing a lot of development work, and in the coming days, many more such efforts will be seen in this sector.

"New airports are opening, new flights are coming up. Digi Yatra is a new concept in India, initiated by the Civil Aviation Department. In Digi Yatra, a facial recognition technology is used, which is linked to Aadhaar. In three stages, it can be used while travelling from Guwahati airport. Through Digi Yatra, all the gates will open for you very easily without any problem," Mr Bansal added.

LGBI Airport CAO Utpal Baruah said passengers only have to download the Digi Yatra app and upload their photo, which is linked with Aadhaar. "We are very happy with this system because it is a new concept in the civil aviation sector," Mr Baruah said.

The Digi Yatra facility is all set to be launched at six additional airports across India.

The phased implementation and installation of the Digi Yatra infrastructure at airports will enhance the ease and efficiency of air travel. LGBI Airport has seen a 15 per cent rise in passenger footfall in June this year to five lakh travellers.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)