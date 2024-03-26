Adani Group's Green Energy Gallery Opens At London's Science Museum

The Science Museum was founded in 1857

The 'Adani Green Energy Gallery' was inaugurated at the Science Museum in London today.

'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' explores how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably.

The gallery shows how the past, present and future are shaped by human imagination and innovation and explores how we all have a role to play in deciding our energy future, a company statement said.

In 'Future Planet', visitors can explore how scientists use complex computer-based models to understand our planet, and what these tell us about the range of climate futures that might lie ahead, it said.

At the centre of the gallery is 'Only Breath', a moving sculpture that signifies the power of nature to inspire technological change.

Speaking at the event, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, said the gallery is about the revolution that is taking place in the world of energy. "This new gallery is about more than just clean air - or about moving away from oil and gas. It is about the energy transition we need - this world needs - and it is about the revolution that is taking place in the world of energy," Mr Adani said.

"We are the bridge connecting the past with the future - we are the bridge between generations. It is our duty to take care of our planet, not only for this generation and the next, but also for generations to come - and I am proud that Adani Green Energy is leading an energy transition that honours this commitment," he added.

"Today is a red-letter day that marks the opening of The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the @sciencemuseum in London. We are proud of the partnership with the Science Museum, led by Sir Timothy Laurence and Sir Ian Blatchford, that made this stunning gallery a reality. This gallery will serve as a pivotal public space in the understanding of sustainability, transformative technology and climate science," Gautam Adani wrote on X - while sharing some photographs of the landmark gallery.

The Science Museum was founded in 1857, and is one of London's major tourist attractions.

"The Science Museum has put together the world's best curated gallery on energy transition. As one of the world's largest renewable energy companies, we are committed to making progress towards net zero - and there is no greater resource in the fight against climate change than education," said Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL.

