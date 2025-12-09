Adani Group Pledges Over $75 Billion Investment In Energy Transition In Next 5 Years

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced on Tuesday that the Group will invest over USD 75 billion in the energy transition over the next five years.

While speaking at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad's 100th-year celebration, Adani Group Chairman said, "As you graduate, you step into a moment of extraordinary promise, where the global green energy transition is emerging as the largest industry of our time, worth several trillion dollars over the coming decades. It will fuel the rise of electricity-based manufacturing, green steel, green fertilisers, hydrogen ecosystems, and the critical infrastructure on which AI and digital economies depend, which is also why we are investing over USD 75 billion in the space of energy transition over the next five years."

Adani further highlighted the group's infrastructure projects, noting that it is building the world's largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, spanning 520 square kilometres.

With the first 10 GW of capacity already commissioned, Adani Group Chairman said the company is on track to deliver the world's lowest-cost green electron, setting what he calls a global benchmark in energy transition.

He stated that the group is developing the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, spanning 520 square kilometres. At full capacity by 2030, the park will generate 30 GW of green energy, which he explains is enough to power more than 60 million Indian homes every year.

Going further, Adani Chairman underscored the strategic importance of critical minerals, arguing that resources such as rare earths, lithium, copper, silicon and uranium underpin both the global clean-energy transition and the rise of advanced technologies.

In remarks highlighting mining's central role, he noted that every AI chip, hyperscale cloud system and neural engine relies on materials extracted from the earth, challenging the view of mining as part of the old economy.

He added, "Rare earths, without which, no magnet turns and no wind turbine spins. Lithium, without which batteries remain empty, and EVs remain stationary. Copper, without which, electrons lose their highways, Silicon, without which, sunlight cannot be harvested Uranium, without which, baseload for a net-zero civilisation is a dream And to me, the most stunning truth of our times is that every AI chip that computes, every hyperscale cloud that connects, and every neural engine that learns -- all trace their origins back to the depths of Mother Earth."

"People may call mining the old economy, but what I say is that, without you, there is no new economy," he said.

Adani further stated that minerals and earth sciences are emerging frontiers of national capability, sovereignty, and sustainability for India.

"And this is why I firmly believe that mining, minerals, and earth sciences are now the new frontiers of sovereignty, sustainability, and Bharat's national capability," Adani Group Chairman asserted.

