"Whole Universe In Motion...": Gautam Adani Shares Wishes, Video On Maha Shivratri

On Maha Shivratri on Wednesday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani shared a video of a statue of Lord Shiva at his Ahmedabad home along with a hymn. He wished everyone on the occasion and remarked that the whole universe is in motion only by the grace of Lord Shiva.

In posts on X and Instagram, the billionaire wrote in Hindi, "The whole universe is in motion only by the grace of Lord Shiva, the lord of sacrifice, penance and 'tandava'. I am sharing this 'divine and grand' form of Bholenath during Shiv Aaradhana in our home with all of you through this video. Infinite good wishes for Maha Shivratri! #HarHarMahadev"

In the video on X, the Adiyogi Shiva statue can be seen lit from behind. Various lighting effects make the statue look even more stunning and also give it the illusion of movement. The effects also keep pace with the rhythm, covering only part of the statue in the slower portions of the hymn and all of it when it crescendoes.

त्याग, तपस्या और तांडव के अधिपति भगवान शिव की कृपा से ही संपूर्ण सृष्टि गतिमान है।



हमारे घर में शिव आराधना के दौरान भोलेनाथ का यह ‘दिव्य और भव्य' स्वरूप आप सभी के साथ इस वीडियो के माध्यम से साझा कर रहा हूँ।



महाशिवरात्रि की अनंत मंगलकामनाएं!#HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/hkrlstjVpC — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 26, 2025

The Maha Kumbh is also drawing to a close on Maha Shivratri and, earlier in the day, Mr Adani expressed his gratitude for being able to serve lakhs of devotees at the religious gathering and recalled a special experience he had there during his visit on January 21.

"I still remember that emotional moment when I was distributing 'Aarti Sangrah' (collection of hymns) in the camp of Gita Press near Lete Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj. An old lady, about 80 years of age, came to me through the crowd and blessed me by placing her hand on my head. What I felt at that moment was beyond words - a deep spiritual touch, which I will cherish throughout my life," the industrialist wrote in the country's largest Hindi daily.

"For me, service is not just an action, but a prayer resonating in my heart - a prayer that always keeps me grounded in humility and dedication," he wrote.

The Adani Group had also joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals among devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela and organised free golf cart services for the elderly, women and children.

