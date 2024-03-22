Adani Group's Green Energy Gallery Opens At London's Science Museum

The Science Museum was founded in 1857 in London (File)

Billionaire Gautam Adani today announced the opening of 'The Adani Green Energy Gallery' at the science museum in London that will showcase the "scientific vision of a sustainable future."

"Delighted to see the new 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' becoming a reality in partnership with the Science Museum in London. This landmark gallery will showcase the scientific vision of a sustainable future, powered by renewables and low carbon technologies. #SustainableFuture #GreenEnergy," Mr Adani posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

The Science Museum was founded in 1857, and is one of London's major tourist attractions.

The Adani Group, which is at the forefront of India's green energy transition, has set a target to become net-zero by 2050 or earlier for five of its portfolio companies - Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports & SEZ, ACC, and Ambuja Cements - the conglomerate which is also India's largest integrated infrastructure developer said in a statement today.

Mr Adani had earlier said he will invest an estimated $100 billion into India's green energy transition over the next 10 years, with plans to scale up to 10 GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2027.

The Adani portfolio businesses have active strategy to decarbonise, pledge to plant 100 million trees by 2030, and undertake innovative pilot projects, including development of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, the company had said in the statement.

With a locked-in growth trajectory up to 20.8 Gigawatt (GW), the Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 9 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)