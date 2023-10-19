Adani Commissions Largest Inter-Regional 765 KV Transmission line

Warora Kurnool Transmission Limited was incorporated in April 2015.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited has fully commissioned the Warora Kurnool Transmission line, spanning 1,756 circuit kilometres across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The project will strengthen the national grid and ensure seamless flow of 4,500 MW of power between the western region and southern region.

It will strengthen the southern region grid and support large-scale integration of generation from renewable energy sources.

Warora Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL) was incorporated in April 2015 to establish an additional inter-regional alternate current link for import into the southern region - Warora-Warangal and Chilakaluripeta-Hyderabad-Kurnool - along with the creation of a 765/400 kV sub-station in Warangal.

WKTL is the largest 765 kV D/C (hexa conductor) tariff-based competitive bidding project ever awarded under a single scheme. It involved the laying of a 1,756 circuit kilometre (ckm) transmission line traversing Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the construction of a 765 KV sub-station in Warangal on a build, own, operate and maintain basis.

The project was awarded to Essel Infraprojects Ltd in early 2016 and acquired by Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) in March, 2021, following the stressed debt restructuring undertaken by lenders.

Enough Steel For 10 Eiffel Towers

The magnitude of the project can be gauged from the fact that 1,03,000 metric tonnes of steel was used for erecting the towers for it. This equals the amount of material that would be needed to set up 10 Eiffel Towers. A total of 30,154 km of conductor was used for the transmission lines, which is comparable to making three rounds of the moon. The conductor material is made from a specialised alloy.

For the first-time ever, two mid-stream towers of 102 m height each, with pile foundations, were set up on the Krishna River. Planning and execution was crucial for this, as only a three-month working window - when the water level in the river is low - was available during the year.

Among the other challenges were the erection of towers and the stringing of lines crossing 116 major power lines, electrified railway tracks and national highways.

The project also braved two black swan global events: Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. These caused disruptions in the entire commodity supply chain and led to repeated demobilisation and mobilisation challenges.

The other accomplishments included:

1,524 ckm of stringing was completed in 11 months, at a rate of 140 ckm/ month

100 MT tower erected per day with average 15 gangs and a peak mobilisation of 40 gangs

Peak mobilisation of 2,000 workers across sites

Presence In 14 States

Adani Energy Solutions Limited, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organisation with a presence in various facets of the energy domain, including power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. AESL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 14 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 20,000 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity.

In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ. AESL is ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India's leading smart metering integrator. With its integrated offering through the expansion of its distribution network through parallel licenses and competitive and tailored retail solutions, including a significant share of green power, AESL is revolutionising the way energy is delivered to the end consumer.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)