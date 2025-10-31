Adani Airports' AI Solution To Offer Multi-Language Support For Travellers

In a move to enhance airport experience for travellers through the adoption of advanced technology, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) -- a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited and India's largest operator of public-private partnership airports -- announced a strategic collaboration with AIonOS, an InterGlobe Enterprises company and global leader in enterprise AI. The partnership will implement a multilingual, omnichannel, agentic AI solution designed to enhance the traditional passenger help desk experience.

"At AAHL, our vision is to redefine the airport experience through intelligent, digital-first innovations that place passengers at the heart of everything we do - transforming travel anxiety into excitement. Our collaboration with AIonOS marks a significant step in delivering seamless and personalised journeys for travellers across our airports," said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer of AAHL.

"Together with our in-house offerings such as Aviio, Adani OneApp, and Airport-in-a-Box, we are building a connected ecosystem that enhances efficiency, fosters inclusivity, and sets new benchmarks for smart, sustainable, and future-ready airports in India," Bansal added.

AAHL said the new solution will not only provide a consistent engagement experience across all Adani Airports but also offer personalised, multilingual support to passengers like never before. Through this collaboration, AIonOS will deploy its proprietary agentic AI platform, IntelliMate, enabling Adani Airports to engage with customers and employees across multiple touchpoints -- including voice, chat, web, and mobile -- in their preferred languages.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with AAHL. Our collaboration reflects our shared vision of leveraging advanced technologies to offer exceptional customer experiences," said CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of AIonOS.

The AI-driven platform will function as a 24x7 intelligent concierge, assisting travellers with instant access to flight updates, gate information, baggage status, directions, and airport services -- in multiple languages including English, Hindi, and regional dialects. By integrating communication across all channels, the system will ensure consistent, context-aware experiences, significantly improving passenger satisfaction and reducing service turnaround times.

This new AI-enabled system aims to enhance customer experience, streamline support operations, and promote inclusivity across Adani's growing network of airports. Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) is India's largest operator of public-private partnership airports.

Apart from Mumbai, AAHL operates six other airports across the country -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

AAHL also manages Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and is preparing to operationalise the Navi Mumbai International Airport, taking the total number of airports under the AAHL portfolio to eight.

This latest technological adoption forms a key part of AAHL's broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at redefining passenger journeys across its airports while setting new global standards in operational excellence.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)