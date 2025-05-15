Adani Airport Holdings Terminates Partnership With DragonPass

The Adani Airport Holdings has terminated its association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, with immediate effect.

The Adani Airport Holdings decision comes almost a week after it announced its association. The Adani Airport Holdings, in a statement, said, "DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers."

Adani Airport Holdings and DragonPass had partnered last week, where the latter was given "access to all Adani-managed airport lounges, along with additional key lounges across India."

Dragonpass offers access to airport lounges worldwide.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)