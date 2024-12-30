Actor Vijay To Meet Tamil Nadu Governor Over Sex Assault At Anna University

Actor-turned-politician Vijay will meet Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in Chennai today at 1 pm amid outrage over the sexual assault incident at Anna University.

The sexual assault of a second-year student on the campus of Anna University on December 23 has sparked protests across Tamil Nadu. The incident has led to the arrest of one person and four special police teams are working on the case.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Women Welfare Federation staged protests outside Anna University's Guindy campus, demanding justice and stricter security measures for women in educational institutions.

Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), described the incident as "deeply shocking and painful" on Wednesday in a statement posted on X.

"Although the police have informed that a person who sexually assaulted has been arrested, I urge the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against him and ensure appropriate punishment. Also, if anyone else is involved in this heinous crime, appropriate action should also be taken against them promptly," Vijay wrote on X.

Vijay suggested the use of the Nirbhaya Fund to install smart poles equipped with emergency buttons, CCTV cameras, and telephones in vulnerable areas. He also called for adequate restroom facilities in public spaces, and launching mobile apps and emergency hotlines dedicated to women's safety.

On Saturday, the Madras High Court constituted an all-women IPS officers' Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal, and Brinda. The SIT is tasked with investigating not only the sexual assault but also the leak of the victim's FIR.

The court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the victim. It further directed Anna University to ensure the victim receives free education, along with boarding, lodging, and counselling support. Additionally, the High Court issued warnings to the Tamil Nadu DGP, mandating strict measures to prevent FIR leaks in future sexual offence cases.

The incident has intensified political pressure on the ruling DMK government. BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai staged a dramatic protest on Friday, whipping himself outside his home as a symbolic gesture against what he called the "failure" of the DMK in ensuring women's safety.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has dispatched a two-member fact-finding team to investigate the case and monitor the government's response.