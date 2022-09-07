Actor Urvashi Rautela Trolled Over Insta Video Featuring Pak Bowler

Urvashi Rautela: Internet users slammed the actor for sharing a video with a Pakistani cricketer. (File)

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is being targeted on social media after she shared an Instagram reel featuring Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah.

Ms Rautela shared a video on her Instagram story in which she was seen enjoying recent India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai stadium, with some glimpses of the Pakistani fast bowler. Atif Aslam's 'Koi Tujhko Na Mujhse Chura Le' song was used in the background of the video.

Soon after she dropped the clip, internet users slammed her for sharing a video with a Pakistani cricketer.

The actor had earlier sparked a meme fest on social media after she attended another India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, where she was linked to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

This came after she claimed in an interview to a popular entertainment portal in August that a certain "RP" waited for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep. She had said she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with the "RP" that Ms Rautela spoke about in the interview.

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them".

He added the hashtags 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen' (please spare me), and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' (even lies have limits) at the end of the note.

Ms Rautela then took to Instagram to respond to Mr Pant's story.

She posted a note which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won't be shamed because of a kid like you) #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho."