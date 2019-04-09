Actor-Turned-Politician Urmila Matondkar Rides A Bike To File Poll Papers

Urmila Maonkar joined Congress last month.

Actor-turned-politician and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar on Monday rode a bike to file her poll papers from Mumbai North seat where she has been fielded against BJP's Gopal Shetty.

Ms Matondkar, who joined the party last month after a meet with Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, greeted crowds with folded hands from the sunroof of an SUV. She was seen wearing a turban.

In a tweet, where she shared one of her pictures after she filed nomination, Ms Matondkar thanked people for the "immense support". "Thank you all members of media and all my supporters for immense support. #AapliMumbaichiMulagi, (sic)" she wrote.

Thank you all members of media and all my supporters for immense support. ???????? #AapliMumbaichiMulagipic.twitter.com/t7lG4ehxY5 — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) April 8, 2019

Ms Matondkar, who has appeared in popular Hindi films like "Rangeela" and "Satya" and in the critically-acclaimed "Masoom" as a child artiste, has been surrounded by controversies since she joined politics.

She came under fire on Twitter for using Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's photo during a roadside campaign despite the Election Commission's directive to political parties to not to use the images of armed forces personnel in poll campaigns.

Earlier, a complaint was filed by a BJP worker, Suresh Nakhua, last week against Ms Matondkar, who accused her of making anti-Hindu comments in a TV interview. Dismissing the complaint as "bogus, baseless and filled with ulterior motives", Ms Matondkar, in a statement, said: "I have been grossly misquoted by the complainant, who is a BJP member, with malafide intentions.

(With inputs from PTI)

