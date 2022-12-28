Actor Tunisha Sharma Death: Ex Boyfriend's Custody Extended Till Friday

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha reportedly broke up 15 days before she died by suicide.

Actor Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death case of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, will remain in police custody till Friday, a court in Mumbai said on Wednesday.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of driving her to suicide.

