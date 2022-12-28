Actor Tunisha Sharma Death: Ex Boyfriend's Custody Extended Till Friday

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of driving her to suicide.

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha reportedly broke up 15 days before she died by suicide.

New Delhi:

Actor Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death case of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, will remain in police custody till Friday, a court in Mumbai said on Wednesday.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

